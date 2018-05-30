A number of firearms have been seized by ALERT investigators, and three people are facing dozens of charges following a months-long investigation.

A total of eight firearms, including assault rifles, suppressors, and over-capacity magazines, were seized following the ALERT investigation in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

The investigation focused mainly on two 27-year-old brothers, Alexander and Ryan Kurkut, and their alleged involvement in organized crime.

Police searched their home in southwest Edmonton, and a storage facility. They seized the following items:

A Remington .223-calibre rifle

A Norinco Type 97 5.56-calibre rifle, with the serial number removed

A Norinco M14 .308-calibre rifle

A Springfield XDM 9mm handgun, with its serial number removed and a threaded barrel

A suppressor

Two over-capacity magazines

64 rounds of ammunition

Fraudulent identity documents

ALERT said the brothers have lifetime firearms prohibitions, as a result of previous convictions.

The brothers were arrested on May 18, and are facing a total of 38 charges including firearms offences, and possession of forged identity documents.

An associate of the Kurkut brothers, Nicolas Moores, 26, has also been implicated. He was arrested in Fort McMurray, and ALERT said he had a loaded handgun tucked into his waistband at the time.

More firearms were seized from his home in southwest Edmonton.

Investigators seized a number of items in Fort McMurray, including: a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded .22-calibre handgun that had been reported stolen, a handgun, a loaded .223-calibre SKS rifle with an over-capacity magazine, a bulletproof vest with ballistic plates and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Moores is facing 23 firearms-related charges.

The brothers have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

ALERT said the investigation started in the fall of 2017.