

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Three men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an explosion at an oil and gas industrial site south of Grande Prairie Friday afternoon.

RCMP responded to an explosion of a compressor building at a site west of Musreau Lake at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The three workers that were injured were working near the building when the explosion happened.

RCMP are investigating what caused the explosion.