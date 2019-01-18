Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three injured after explosion at northern Alberta oil and gas site
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 9:03PM MST
Three men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an explosion at an oil and gas industrial site south of Grande Prairie Friday afternoon.
RCMP responded to an explosion of a compressor building at a site west of Musreau Lake at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The three workers that were injured were working near the building when the explosion happened.
RCMP are investigating what caused the explosion.