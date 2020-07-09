EDMONTON -- Three new deaths are being linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Misericordia hospital on Thursday.

The three patients were men in their 70s, 80s, and 90s respectively, according to the province.

Also on Thursday, the province confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 across Alberta. The number of active cases fell by 24 to 584 while the number of recoveries grew by 58 to 7,774.

A total of 161 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed that cases connected to the Misericordia hospital had risen to 35: 20 patients and 15 staff members.

As a result, the facility stopped taking new patient admissions.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has taken the week off from delivering live COVID-19 updates, citing the need to spend some time with her family.

