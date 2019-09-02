A person who was trapped in a suite on fire in southwest Edmonton Monday afternoon was rescued by firefighters and sent to hospital in critical condition, authorities say.

About 30 firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment building in the Blue Quill neighbourhood just before 1 p.m.

District 3 Fire Chief Ed Bitman said a fire started in the patio area of a suite on the main floor, and quickly spread to the second floor of the Featherstone Village building.

"Everything on the exterior is pretty combustible, and fire heat goes up," Bitman told CTV News Edmonton.

"It spreads rather quickly."

The trapped person was taken to hospital in critical condition. A second resident of the suite, and a third person were also taken to hospital with injuries.

The building was evacuated.

As of Monday afternoon, officials could not say how the fire was caused or how much damage was created.

"Obviously the two suites on the corner where the fire was won't be inhabitable," Bitman said.

The blaze is not being considered suspicious.