Two adults and a child are dead after a two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake Monday night.

RCMP responded to the fatal crash on Highway 781, south of the intersection with Township Road 382, at 9:19 p.m.

A truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on collision.

The 39-year-old male driver of the SUV, and a five-year-old passenger were pronounced dead on scene, police said. A seven-year-old was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and is in stable condition.

The 30-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the truck died on scene.