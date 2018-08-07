Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three people killed in collision near Sylvan Lake
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 11:16AM MDT
Two adults and a child are dead after a two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake Monday night.
RCMP responded to the fatal crash on Highway 781, south of the intersection with Township Road 382, at 9:19 p.m.
A truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on collision.
The 39-year-old male driver of the SUV, and a five-year-old passenger were pronounced dead on scene, police said. A seven-year-old was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and is in stable condition.
The 30-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the truck died on scene.