Edmonton Fire Rescue said three people were rushed to hospital after a fire started in a home on the city’s south side Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home in the area of 58 Avenue and 109 Street just before 7:30 a.m., and arrived minutes later to the house fully engulfed in flames. Fire was burning in the basement, on the main floor and was spreading into the attic.

Three people, two males and a female, were taken to hospital. Officials said the males managed to escape from the home themselves, but the female had to be rescued by firefighters.

The three individuals range in age from 20 to 40-years-old.

Alberta Health Services said paramedics transported the female in critical, life-threatening condition, and the two males were taken to hospital in stable condition.

“Crews did an excellent job and managed to get into the house to deal with the fire in the basement, main floor and attic,” EFRS District Chief Robert Shellnutt said.

Shellnutt said a dog was inside the home at the time, and died in the fire.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes, and it was declared under control at about 8:11 a.m.

Later Tuesday morning, firefighters remained on the scene putting out hotspots.