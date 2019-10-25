Three persons of interest sought in Lloydminster counterfeit currency investigation
Lloydminster RCMP released images of three persons of interest linked to a counterfeit currency investigation. (Handout)
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 10:27AM MDT
Mounties are warning people to watch out for fake U.S. and Canadian money circulating in Lloydminster.
RCMP issued an alert saying it was investigating "multiple files" involving counterfeit currency.
Investigators also released surveillance images of three persons of interest, two men and a woman, wanted in connection with the counterfeit money.
They may be driving a blue car with a small spoiler on the back with a possible Saskatchewan licence plate, as well as a white Chevrolet truck with Saskatchewan licence plate 681LKJ.
Police aren't saying where or when counterfeit money was used, but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
They're also reminding people and businesses to take precautions against counterfeit money:
- Check for raised ink on the large number in the corner of the bill and on the word 'Bank of Canada"
- Make sure the numbers in the hologram match the bill's value
- When in doubt, ask for another form of payment or contact RCMP if it's safe to do so