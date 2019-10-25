Mounties are warning people to watch out for fake U.S. and Canadian money circulating in Lloydminster.

RCMP issued an alert saying it was investigating "multiple files" involving counterfeit currency.

Investigators also released surveillance images of three persons of interest, two men and a woman, wanted in connection with the counterfeit money.

They may be driving a blue car with a small spoiler on the back with a possible Saskatchewan licence plate, as well as a white Chevrolet truck with Saskatchewan licence plate 681LKJ.

Police aren't saying where or when counterfeit money was used, but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They're also reminding people and businesses to take precautions against counterfeit money: