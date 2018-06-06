CTV News has learned three sisters are among the five dead in a highway collision south of Millet Tuesday afternoon.

A family member has confirmed Cheyane Soosay, Dominque Soosay and Latesha Soosay died in the collision.

The two vehicle crash took place on Highway 2A and Township Road 472, just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the five people killed were all in the same vehicle, and four died on the scene. The fifth was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. RCMP said the person was being treated at an area hospital.

RCMP closed the road for several hours Tuesday afternoon and into the evening as they investigated.

Friends and family of the deceased have begun posting memorials to the victims on social media.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow