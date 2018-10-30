Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three teens charged with assaulting 16-year-old
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 11:56AM MDT
Three teenagers have been charged following the assault and stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Spruce Grove school ground.
RCMP were called to the school on October 27 around 10:45 p.m. for an aggravated assault.
There, they learned the teen victim had been robbed, hit with a prohibited firearm and stabbed. His assailants were reportedly two 19-year-old men and a 14-year-old boy. All three were known to the victim, RCMP said.
The victim was treated at the Stollery Children’s Hospital and later released.
The 19-year-olds, Edmonton resident Vincent Whitford, and Alberta Beach resident Jonathon Dixon, were charged with several offences. Their charges include: robbery with a prohibited firearm, aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Both were conditionally released. They are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on November 21.
The younger teenager, a resident of Spruce Grove who cannot be named because he is a minor, faces the same charges.
He was also conditionally released and is due to appear in court on November 16.