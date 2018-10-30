

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Three teenagers have been charged following the assault and stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Spruce Grove school ground.

RCMP were called to the school on October 27 around 10:45 p.m. for an aggravated assault.

There, they learned the teen victim had been robbed, hit with a prohibited firearm and stabbed. His assailants were reportedly two 19-year-old men and a 14-year-old boy. All three were known to the victim, RCMP said.

The victim was treated at the Stollery Children’s Hospital and later released.

The 19-year-olds, Edmonton resident Vincent Whitford, and Alberta Beach resident Jonathon Dixon, were charged with several offences. Their charges include: robbery with a prohibited firearm, aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both were conditionally released. They are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on November 21.

The younger teenager, a resident of Spruce Grove who cannot be named because he is a minor, faces the same charges.

He was also conditionally released and is due to appear in court on November 16.