Three uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta boundary force evacuations

Three separate out-of-control wildfires burning near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta, including two in the Peace River region, have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.

The Peace River Regional District has ordered the immediate evacuation of residents near the Red Creek wildfire, covering 1,550 hectares directly northwest of Fort St. John, B.C., about 1,200 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The evacuation order covers 61 homes in the area, and residents are advised to evacuate the area immediately to Fort St. John to access Emergency Support Services.

Goodlow and the surrounding region are also under a Peace River Regional District evacuation order due to the threat of the 1,900 hectare Boundary Lake fire.

The village of McBride, about 700 kilometres to the south, has declared a local state of emergency because of the threat posed by the Teare Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George has ordered all residents of properties north of McBride Highway 16 and along Mountain View Road north of the Fraser River to immediately evacuate the area.

Properties south of McBride Highway 16 within the village of McBride, and those within five kilometres of the village boundary are under an evacuation alert, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Teare Creek wildfire is burning in steep, challenging terrain.

High on-site winds Friday afternoon resulted in an increase in fire activity, and the wildfire service says additional resources will join the four initial attack crews and seven officers battling the flames.