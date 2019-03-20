

CTV Edmonton





One person was taken to hospital after a crash involving three vehicles, one of which was stolen, on Yellowhead Trail near 66 Street.

Police said officers came across a stolen Hyundai Tuscon around 10 a.m. Wednesday before it crashed into two vehicles.

One of three men inside the stolen SUV was taken to hospital with what police said are minor injuries. The other two were taken into custody.

The people in the other vehicles were not hurt.