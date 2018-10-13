Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three-vehicle crash on QEII leaves one dead
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 10:53AM MDT
Weather is being considered a factor in a fatal three-vehicle collision that happened Friday near Ponoka.
RCMP were dispatched at 10:25 p.m. to a serious crash at the Queen Elizabeth II Highway and the Highway 53 overpass.
Police said a pick-up truck hauling a utility trailer collided with a mini-van and an SUV, all of which were northbound.
The 46-year-old driver of the mini-van died when the vehicle caught on fire and he remained trapped.
The female driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital in a ground ambulance.
The man driving the pick-up truck was not injured.
RCMP were on scene Friday night to conduct an investigation, and northbound traffic was briefly diverted at the overpass. Southbound traffic was unaffected.