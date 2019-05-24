

CTV Edmonton





One person was taken to hospital after a crash along Highway 60 on Friday morning.

Just after 8:15 a.m., a semi and a truck were involved in a small crash near the CN rail tracks in Acheson, Alta., RCMP said.

Two more vehicles then hit the two crashed vehicles.

There was a train on the tracks at the time, but it was not involved in the crash.

One man was taken to hospital in stable condition, RCMP said. He was not seriously injured.