CTV News has learned three sisters and a couple are among the five dead in a highway collision south of Millet Tuesday afternoon.

A family member has confirmed Cheyane Soosay Northwest, 22, Dominque Soosay Northwest, 19, and Latesha Soosay Northwest, 25, died in the collision.

CTV News has also confirmed 30-year-old Anthony Swampy and his girlfriend Terrelle Minde were also in the vehicle and died in the crash.

The two-vehicle collision took place on Highway 2A and Township Road 472, just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the five people killed were all in the same vehicle, and four died on the scene. The fifth was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. RCMP said the person was being treated at an area hospital.

RCMP closed the road for several hours Tuesday afternoon and into the evening as they investigated.

CTV News has learned two of the deceased sisters, Cheyane and Latesha, were mothers. The older sister had two children, a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, and her younger sister had three young children under the age of five.

The three sisters had ties to Maskwacis, but lived in Wetaskiwin.

Friends and family of the deceased have begun posting memorials to the victims on social media.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow