EDMONTON -- A rummage sale fundraiser with hundreds of items supporting the Mill Woods Seniors Association took place this weekend.

The event, running Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., helps raise money to support the association and the programming and supports it offers. It is one of the largest fundraisers for the organization.

Karen Lee, communications and fund development coordinator for the seniors association, told CTV News Edmonton that while the event is primarily a fundraiser, it helps cement community ties, as many people look forward to the annual sale.

“It’s a good chance to support local in terms of a local non-profit and get some really great bargain deals or treasure hunting,” she said. “There’s something for everyone, no matter what you are into.

“During the pandemic year we did not have a rummage sale,” Lee added. “We are hoping that this is going to help us more with some of our fundraising goals.”

All items will be 50 per cent off on Sunday.

Formed in 2007, the Mill Woods Seniors Association provides programs and services to meet the social, physical, recreation, and emotional needs of seniors.

It is also accepting monetary donations at the event and on its website.