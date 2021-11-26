Thrill of a vintage hunt, social and environmental conscience behind rise in thrifting, shops say

More Than A Fad has seen more Edmontonians hitting all three of its locations as the holidays approach, likely partly due to a combination of supply chain issues and the pandemic hitting peoples’ wallets, management says. More Than A Fad has seen more Edmontonians hitting all three of its locations as the holidays approach, likely partly due to a combination of supply chain issues and the pandemic hitting peoples’ wallets, management says.

