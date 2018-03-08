The speech from the throne, followed by a debate over the best way to respond with a unified voice about the Trans Mountain pipeline issue, are set to kick off the spring sitting of the legislature Thursday.

The throne speech will set the direction for the government this session, followed by the budget on March 22.

NDP house leader Brian Mason said Wednesday that Albertans should expect programs and services to be protected.

One of the first orders of business when the sitting begins will be an all-party debate Monday on a motion to back the premier’s fight with British Columbia over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“Now is the time for all members of the house to stand and be counted and show just how important an issue this is to the economic wellbeing, not just of Alberta, but to Canada as a whole,” Mason said Wednesday.

The motion renews Alberta’s call on the prime minister and his government to take any lawful means necessary to get the pipeline expansion going.

“The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is in the best interests of the economy and the environment. It will create jobs both in this province and across Canada,” Mason said.

On this issue, the opposition United Conservative Party (UCP) said it plans to back the motion, but wants it to include stronger language.

Opposition house leader Jason Nixon said Wednesday the motion initially appeared to be one the UCP caucus could support. However, on Wednesday afternoon, he sent a letter to Mason and asked for changes to the wording.

The pipeline battle started in January, when the B.C. government proposed not allowing any increased shipments of bitumen through pipelines in the province, until further studies on oil spill safety could be conducted.

Notley quickly condemned the action as “political game-playing”, and noted only the federal government has authority over issues concerning interprovincial pipelines.

In retaliation, Notley banned imports of B.C. wine in Alberta – but lifted it weeks later after Horgan said the ban wouldn’t be enforced, and his government would take the matter to court for a jurisdictional ruling.

The pipeline expansion would triple the amount of oil flowing from Alberta, to port in Burnaby, B.C.

Crude oil from Alberta is selling at a discount, due to pipeline bottlenecks driving up costs and preventing the province from getting better prices in overseas markets.

With files from The Canadian Press