EDMONTON -- The Alberta government returned to the legislature on Tuesday with a throne speech promising continued action on job creation and improving the economy.

Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell read the speech to legislators which outlined the government's goals for the year ahead.

"In our one hundred and sixteenth year as a province, Alberta faces some of the biggest challenges we have ever met," reads the speech.

"Doing so will require that my government take strong measures to renew our economy, bring order to our finances, and secure a fair deal for Alberta."

JOBS

The province says job creation remains a central priority and will introduce a long-term jobs plan that focuses on skills and education and making Alberta "the freest, fastest-moving and lowest-taxed province."

It's also pledging $6.4 billion towards its 2020 Capital Plan with the goal of boosting provincial infrastructure.

“Ours is a government obsessed with job creation. That’s why we’ll introduce our Blueprint for Jobs, which builds on policies brought in last year to keep business taxes low, cut job-killing red tape by one-third, and stand up for our energy sector," Kenney said.

Jobs have proved a tricky issue for the Kenney government as provincial unemployment remains high at 7.3 per cent.

Since October, Edmonton has had the fourth, second, first, and second highest monthly unemployment rates of any major Canadian city. Calgary has ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth in monthly rates over the same time.

ECONOMIC AND FISCAL PLAN

In the wake of the Teck mine cancellation, Kenney is pledging to make the province a more active direct investor, saying Alberta will "do what is necessary" to better its economy.

“Like the government of the late Premier Lougheed, Alberta is prepared to invest directly and support companies and Indigenous groups, when necessary, to assure the future of responsible resource development," the speech reads.

Kenney also pledged to create a new investment promotion agency that would expand Alberta's profile to investors.

The government is also seeking to create jobs through a program designed to attract immigrant entrepreneurs to start new businesses in Alberta.

Kenney's government will table its second provincial budget on Thursday, Feb. 27.

But today, the speech reiterated the government's prior focus on addressing the provincial debt and deficit.

"Getting our fiscal house in order, and ensuring that Albertans get full value for their tax dollars," the speech reads.

DEMOCRATIC CHANGES

The premier says a second bill will be introduced in the coming days that would allow the public to pose questions on provincial referendums.

“If there are questions that people think politicians or the legislature are not willing to address or to take on, the Citizens Initiative law which we will introduce in the days to come will empower the people of Alberta to put on the ballot a vote on critical issues about our future,” Kenney said Monday.

The government is also promising to introduce fixed dates for both provincial elections and budgets as well as introducing a recall bill that would allow constituents to remove elected officials from office between elections.

Kenney also pledged to update the Alberta Senate Election Act to update the rules for senate nominee elections by 2021.

However, the Governor General, acting on the advice of the prime minister, would not be bound by law to pick anyone on the list.

Senators can keep their job until age 75.

With files from the Canadian Press