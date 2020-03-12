Through rain and snow, but not COVID-19: November Project cancels workouts
CTV News Edmonton Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:52AM MDT
November Project Edmonton celebrates 1,000 workouts, Dec. 6, 2019.
EDMONTON -- An exercising community that prides itself on braving all weather conditions is cancelling its group workouts until further notice to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The November Project is a free fitness movement. Members meet outside several days a week.
The Edmonton chapter meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and celebrated 1,000 workouts in December 2019.
All 52 chapters are postponing their in-person workouts until further notice.
The organization's virtual workouts will be posted online on Tuesdays.