EDMONTON -- An exercising community that prides itself on braving all weather conditions is cancelling its group workouts until further notice to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The November Project is a free fitness movement. Members meet outside several days a week.

The Edmonton chapter meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and celebrated 1,000 workouts in December 2019.

All 52 chapters are postponing their in-person workouts until further notice.

The organization's virtual workouts will be posted online on Tuesdays.