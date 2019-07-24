Thunder, lightning as Edmontonians wake up Wednesday morning
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 5:27AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:38AM MDT
Edmontonians woke up to a light show on Wednesday morning.
Thunder and lightning started rolling through the capital city region before 5 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the city and surrounding areas.
Environment Canada says the storm is near St. Albert and is moving northward.
Lightning is expected to continue through the morning.
