Thunderstorm cancels Big Valley Jamboree Friday evening show

Concert attendees at the Big Valley Jamboree had to take shelter as a thunderstorm cancelled one of the Friday evening performances.

Event organizers shared an evacuation notice on social media around 8:40 p.m. encouraging attendees to shelter at the marketplace trade show building or the 'watering hole' as the storm passed.

Canadian country star Dallas Smith was to take the stage at 9 p.m.

Initially, organizers announced a weather delay, but due to "ongoing storms," had to cancel the remainder of Friday evening festivities.

"Please return to your camper/vehicle, and stay safe," the Big Valley Jamboree tweeted after 11 p.m.

The festival is scheduled to resume Saturday.