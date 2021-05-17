EDMONTON -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the City of Edmonton (as of 7:40pm).

However, not ALL of the city will get hit with severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm south of Edmonton is moving NE with the potential for producing strong gusts, heavy rain and hail (possibly up to nickel size).

The storm is expected to hit the SE corner of the city hardest and then move through the Sherwood Park region.

Elsewhere around the city, showers and thunderstorms (non-severe) will bring rain and gusty wind to much of the Edmonton region through the next hour or so.

West and SW Edmonton is already in the clear for the next little while. But, there's the potential for some more showers or non-severe thunderstorms overnight.