EDMONTON -- A mid-afternoon thunderstorm produced some small hail and five to 10 millimetres of rain over parts of Edmonton Monday.

It was the north end of the city that got hit the hardest, but downtown reported a brief, heavy downpour and frequent lightning.

The storm will move out of the northeast end of the city by 5 p.m. as it rolls through Fort Saskatchewan. It should be out of the entire region by 6 p.m.

As the storm developed over Spruce Grove around 3:30 p.m., pea and nickel-sized hail was reported. Most of the hail over Edmonton and St Albert was pea-sized.

The rest of the evening should be fairly quiet as far as storms go. Some clearing is expected and Tuesday is looking drier and a bit warmer.

