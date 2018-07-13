In about a two-hour period, the Edmonton-area was jolted by roaring thunder and a dazzling light show – too bad it started at 1:30 a.m. when many were fast asleep.

CTV Meteorologist Cory Edel said the storm didn’t end until around 3:30 a.m.

“On Thursday we saw a lot of warming and reached high of 27, and overnight a cooler air mass moved in, causing this disruptive storm,” Edel explained.

He said the storm was localized and communities such as Stony Plain saw very little rain compared to Edmonton.

Saw the biggest lightning bolt earlier (not this one). Crazy storm knocked out back alley lights but not building yet. Fun! #yegwx pic.twitter.com/xCk5fzbYPm — Marsha (@Empress_Marsha) July 13, 2018

More rain during Esks halftime show

The area saw between four to 18 mm of rain, and more wet weather is expected during the highly-anticipated Ludacris performance during halftime Friday.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. and Edel said the area could see similar thunderstorms.

Football Forecast - Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the Edmonton area for Friday night's Esks/Argos game. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/jm3YOGodGu — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) July 12, 2018

Edel’s advice: Always be prepared for extreme summer weather and always keep your eye on the sky and on a day like this, bring an umbrella and wear water-proof clothing.