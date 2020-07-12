EDMONTON -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of central Alberta.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms will start to develop along the foothills near noon and move eastwards through the day.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Red Deer and the surrounding areas. Regions to the south of Red Deer are also under severe thunderstorm warnings.

Many surrounding areas are also still under severe thunderstorm watches, including:

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion - Provost

Rocky Mountain House - Caroline

The risk of severe weather will last until late this evening, and the watches will likely be expanded throughout Sunday.

A thunderstorm watch was also issued for parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary.