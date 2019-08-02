Thunderstorm watch issued for metro Edmonton area
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for areas across central Alberta Friday afternoon. (Environment Canada)
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 3:34PM MDT
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park Friday afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are expected to develop mid to late afternoon over sections of central and northern Alberta with some having the potential to become severe.
The agency added that as conditions evolve later in the day, sections of the thunderstorm watch area across the province may need to be upgraded to a tornado watch.