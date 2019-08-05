Thunderstorm watch issued for metro Edmonton area
Much of central Alberta was slapped with a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon. (Environment Canada)
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 2:04PM MDT
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park as of Monday afternoon.
According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
The thunderstorms are expected to form this afternoon and last into this evening, with some of the storms possibly becoming severe.