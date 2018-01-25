Firefighters were called to a fire inside the Varscona Theatre building early Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said the call came in just after 1 p.m. – after someone in a neighbouring building reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the vents of the Varscona Theatre building (10329 83 Avenue).

Crews arrived three minutes later.

The flames were contained to the utility room where the fire started, and it was under control by 1:20 p.m.

Jeff Haslam, programming director at the Varscona told CTV News a small fire started in a mechanism connected to a sprinkler head in the sprinkler room of the theatre.

CTV News has also learned Thursday night’s performance of Slumberland Motel will not take place, as Haslam said “the building smells like burned plastic.”

The show is expected to go ahead Friday, as staff will air the facility out. Haslam said he expects the sprinkler system will be back up and running by the time they reopen.

No injuries were reported.

At last word, investigators were on their way to determine a cause and damages.