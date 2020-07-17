EDMONTON -- It’s not unusual for St. Albert residents to see water levels along the Sturgeon River rise above its banks.

“It was the same last spring,” said one resident out for a mid-day walk.

But mid summer, the river has swelled so high that it nearly reaches hand railings, and the pathways under the Perron Street bridge are difficult for walkers and cyclists alike.

“Never,” said one woman when asked if she has ever seen the water this high before. “I’ve lived here for 30 years and it’s never been this high.”

The city put up signs along the pathways on both the north and south banks that read “Trail flooded. Please use other route.”

It means some residents out for a leisurely stroll are forced to walk up to street level and cross busy Perron Street.

“It’s doable still, but ya (it’s frustrating),” one told CTV News Edmonton.

“It’s just the way it is… you just go around,” laughed another resident.

Meanwhile, upstream towards Big Lake, the boat launch used by avid kayackers has been completely submerged.