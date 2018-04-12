Temperatures dipped below zero again this morning and Edmonton tied a record!

We're now at 166 consecutive days with a LOW below zero. (Oct 29-Apr 12)

That ties this winter with 1974/75 (Nov 2-Apr 16)

*** thanks to the twitter account @YEG_Weather for finding and posting that stat ***

We'll continue to add to that total over the next 5 to 10 days as the forecast has NO days with a low above zero.

(if you're curious...last year had just 91 consecutive days w/ a low sub-zero low: nov 14-feb 12)

Today's high will get just slightly above the freezing mark under mostly cloudy skies in the Edmonton region.

Most areas in central and northern Alberta will be in the 0 to 5 degree range today.

Heavy snow will push across southern Alberta and into parts of the foothills today.

The SW corner of the province is under a snowfall warning with 10-20cm possible.

Edmonton and surrounding areas might get a few flurries overnight or early Friday. But, no significant snowfall is expected until early next week.

Temperatures climb Fri/Sat/Sun (although, still cooler than average).

THEN...rain turning to snow Monday and snow continuing into Tuesday with the potential for several cm of heavy, wet snow in Central and Northern Alberta early next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

High: 1

Evening - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries overnight.

9pm: -1

Friday - 30% chance of flurries early in the morning. Then...Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day rain or snow.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain turning to snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -1