It's shaping up to be another sunny and warm day across most of Alberta.

In the NW, we might see a bit of cloud this afternoon.

But, elsewhere - it'll be sun and daytime highs near (but still just slightly cooler than) average.

Edmonton had it's second double-digit day of 2018 on Wednesday.

We'll get our 3rd and 4th today and Friday with highs in the 10-14 degree range.

A low pressure system moves into NW Alberta by Saturday morning and then crashes eastward across the province through the day.

As it does...it'll bring cloud and a good chance of showers to most regions.

There's also a slight risk of some wet flurries in parts of northern Alberta on the back side of the low.

Wind will turn gusty in the Edmonton area by Saturday evening and it may stay gusty right into Sunday morning.

We'll also cool (slightly) to highs in the 8-10 degree range).

Temperatures rebound quickly and Edmonton is expecting highs in the mid teens by Tue/Wed.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 11

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 6

Friday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Becoming windy late in the day.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Windy & Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 16