Sunny and warm for the next few days.

We'll see a change to the pattern starting Sunday.

But, until then...it's clear skies and highs in the 20s for Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Regions further north will get highs in the 15-20 range.

 

Watch for some clouds and windy conditions Saturday night as the first of a couple cold fronts moves through.

Temperatures in Edmonton will drop from the mid-20s Saturday to the mid-teens Sunday.

The second cold front goes through late Monday and drops temperatures into the 10-13 range for Tuesday/Wednesday.

We'll rebound to highs near 20 by the end of next week.

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Mainly sunny.

High:  21

 

 

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm:  13

 

 

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  7

Afternoon High:  23

 

 

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low:  9

Afternoon High:  25

 

 

Becoming cloudy and windy in the evening and overnight.

 

 

Sunday - Cloudy with afternoon sunny breaks.

Morning Low:  8

Afternoon High:  14

 

 

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low:  4

Afternoon High:  16

 

 

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of a few showers in the morning.

Morning Low:  4

Afternoon High:  11