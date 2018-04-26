Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: April 26
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 7:00AM MDT
Sunny and warm for the next few days.
We'll see a change to the pattern starting Sunday.
But, until then...it's clear skies and highs in the 20s for Edmonton and surrounding areas.
Regions further north will get highs in the 15-20 range.
Watch for some clouds and windy conditions Saturday night as the first of a couple cold fronts moves through.
Temperatures in Edmonton will drop from the mid-20s Saturday to the mid-teens Sunday.
The second cold front goes through late Monday and drops temperatures into the 10-13 range for Tuesday/Wednesday.
We'll rebound to highs near 20 by the end of next week.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 21
Evening - Mainly clear.
9pm: 13
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 23
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 25
Becoming cloudy and windy in the evening and overnight.
Sunday - Cloudy with afternoon sunny breaks.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 14
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 16
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers in the morning.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 11