Sunny and warm for the next few days.

We'll see a change to the pattern starting Sunday.

But, until then...it's clear skies and highs in the 20s for Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Regions further north will get highs in the 15-20 range.

Watch for some clouds and windy conditions Saturday night as the first of a couple cold fronts moves through.

Temperatures in Edmonton will drop from the mid-20s Saturday to the mid-teens Sunday.

The second cold front goes through late Monday and drops temperatures into the 10-13 range for Tuesday/Wednesday.

We'll rebound to highs near 20 by the end of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 21

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 13

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Becoming cloudy and windy in the evening and overnight.

Sunday - Cloudy with afternoon sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers in the morning.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 11