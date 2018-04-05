Colder-than-average conditions persist across Alberta right through the weekend.

As we mentioned yesterday, this will likely be the coldest first week of April in Edmonton since 1982.

The average daytime high for April 1-7 this year is forecast to be -6.

Over the past 10 years, the avg high for that time frame is +8.

Temperatures in Central and Northern Alberta will top out near -10 this afternoon.

Wind picking up to about 20km/h will mean wind chills IN the -20s this morning and in the -15 to -20 range this afternoon.

Tomorrow - similar conditions.

We'll start to see slightly milder temperatures Sat/Sun (back closer to -5). But, Edmonton probably won't get above zero until Monday.

The long range forecast has daytime highs in the 2-6 degree range next week.

There's more snow in the forecast too.

Southern Alberta will get slammed with several cm of snow this weekend.

Edmonton looks to be on the northen edge of that potential snow zone.

So, amounts for the Edmonton Metro Region remain undetermined at the point (but, it will PROBABLY be less than 5cm)

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Breezy (wind: 15-20km/h)

High: -9 (wind chill near -15 this afternoon)

Evening - Partly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: -15

Friday - Partly cloudy. Breezy (wind: 15-20km/h)

Morning Low: -19 (wind chill in -20s)

Afternoon High: -9 (wind chill near -15)

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of afternoon flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7

Sunday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 4