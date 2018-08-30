The cool end to August continues and it's now looking like we'll stay cooler-than-average through at least the first few days of September.

Most of Central and Northern Alberta will be 2-5 degrees cooler than yesterday as a more northerly flow takes over.

For Edmonton and area...that means afternoon temperatures in the low to mid teens.

Factor in some wind & it'll be feeling "Autumnal".

We should warm back up to a high near 20 on Friday.

But, that'll be short-lived. Daytime highs through the long weekend area forecast to be in the mid teens.

AND...we're putting a chance of showers into the forecast for Sunday in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Some of the models want to hold the rain off until Monday.

But, I think Monday's precipitation will mostly be in southern Alberta.

(AND...Sunday night into Monday morning...it could be falling as snow in the mountains).

LONGER-Range - there's still a decent chance of some warming for the middle to end of next week.

However, it's looking more like that warming will put the Edmonton area into the "highs near 20" range instead of the "low to mid 20s" territory on thermometers.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Wind: WNW 20-30

High: 16

Evening - Slight risk of a scattered shower early this evening.

Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 12

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16