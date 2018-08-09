Heat Warnings and Air Quality Advisories remain in effect for the Edmonton region.

You can find a full list of those alerts on the CTV Edmonton weather app or on Environment Canada.

The heat will stick around through Friday and then break for the weekend.

The wildfire smoke situation is a little more uncertain. There's a chance we might get a bit of clearing Friday.

If the haze lingers, a change to the weather pattern this weekend should clear the air by Sunday at the latest.

Temperatures should hit the low 30s today and Friday as an Upper Ridge dominates.

That bubble of heat collapses this weekend and temperature slip to the low 20s Saturday.

Sunday's temperatures will depend on if & when some rain pushes in.

If it holds up until the afternoon, we might get above 20. If it moves in early in the morning & sticks around, we may stay below 20 (for the first time in over 2 weeks).

Temperatures will rebound next week as daytime highs return to the low to mid 20s in the Edmonton region.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny & smoky. Record: 34.4 - 1932

Air quality advisory in effect due to smoke from BC wildfires.

High: 33

Evening - Smoky.

9pm: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny. Record: 33.5 - 1983

Morning Low: 19

Afternoon High: 32

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26