Cloudy with a few flurries near Edmonton early this morning.

The snow's not expected to last long. Most of today will be cloudy with a few sunny breaks and cold.

Temperatures will be stuck near -20. Thankfully, wind should remain light most of the day.

A HEAVY snow event is shaping up for western Alberta over the next few days.

Areas from Grande Prairie to Whitecourt and Edson could get 10-20cm of snow by the end of Saturday.

Parts of the foothills and mountain parks may get closer to 30cm by Saturday night.

That's great new for skiers. Marmot Basin has had over 20cm of snow in the past few days and will get a LOT more.

Edmonton and area has the potential for 3-7cm of snow Friday.

Red Deer might be in line to get closer to 10cm, with most of their snow hitting on Saturday.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:

Highs in the -15 to -20 range through Tuesday. (and, closer to -20 today/Fri/Sat)

Warmer air starts to push in Wednesday and Edmonton is back to the 0 to -5 range by Thursday of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few occasional flurries & a few sunny breaks.

High: -18

Evening - Cloudy with a 70% chance of flurries.

9pm: -21

Friday - Cloudy with periods of snow. 3-7cm possible.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -19

Saturday - 40% chance of morning snow. Then...a Clearing to a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -16

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -18​