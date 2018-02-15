Sunny and chilly across much of the province today.

Daytime highs will be in the -10 to -15 range across most of Central and Northern Alberta.

Wind will become a factor in western areas, gusting to 40 or 50km/h.

Clouds and a few flurries move into W and NW Alberta this afternoon.

Those clouds will spread east tonight and Edmonton clouds over with a chance of flurries overnight.

Temperatures climb to the -5 range Friday afternoon in the Edmonton region.

We'll stay cloudy for most of the day with a chance of some scattered flurries or light snow.

Clearing and cooling off again this weekend.

Daytime highs drop back into the -10 to -15 range for Saturday/Sunday.

No major storms for Edmonton and northern Alberta over the next few days.

However, parts of SW Alberta are getting hit with heavy snow now and could get another heavy snowfall event this weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

Wind: WSW 10-15km/h

4pm: -10

Evening - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of flurries overnight.

9pm: -13

Temperature rising overnight.

Friday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -11

Tuesday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -10