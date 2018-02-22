The coldest part of February looks to be behind us.

21 days into the month, Edmonton has had 12 days with a high below -10.

17 days have had highs colder than -5.

THAT is about to change. A milder, westerly pattern is shaping up that’ll have most of the province looking at near-seasonal temperatures (highs in the 0 to -5 range).

AND...it looks like this should stick around through to at least the middle of next week (if not longer).

That westerly flow means wind will become an issue in western Alberta tomorrow with gusts in the 50-80km/h range from Grande Prairie south through the foothills.

Precipitation Outlook:

A few flurries are possible. BUT...No significant snow is forecast for Central and North-Central Alberta over the next 2-4 days.

Parts of northern Alberta (High Level/Fort McMurray) and some of the Peace Country may get between a dusting and 3cm of snow Friday/Saturday.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.

High: -4

Evening - Partly cloudy

9pm: -12

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -14

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -1