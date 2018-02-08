Snow has mostly stayed south and west of Edmonton overnight and early this morning.

However, if you have travel plans west or south of the city...you may want to re-think them.

Highway conditions are snow-covered and visibility is significantly reduced from the Wetaskiwin area south to through the Calgary region.

Areas from about Evansburg west to Jasper are also dealing with snowy roads and reducded visibility.

The snow will taper off along Hwy 16 and areas north by this afternoon.

Further south, the snow will taper off this evening.

Red Deer has had about 10cm of snow and should get another 5cm or so by midday.

Parts of Calgary have had 20cm and could get another 10-15cm by the end of today.

In the mountains, another 10-20cm is possible through today.

No significant weather in Edmonton today...just a quiet winter day with some afternoon clearing and a high near -14.

We'll warm to the -10 range with some sun on Friday and into the -5 to -10 range for the weekend.

Saturday looks to be the warmer of the two days this weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy w/ a chance of a few flurries in the area this morning.

Clearing this afternoon.

High: -14

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: -18

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -9

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -9

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6​