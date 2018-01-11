Another COLD day across Alberta.

Temperatures are in the -30 range in the Edmonton Metro Region and closer to -40 in parts of Northern Alberta.

Thankfully, the wind is light and should stay light for most of the day.

Now...you're going to hear (from other sources) about wind chill today because the computers auto-generate that value regardless of wind speed.

However, if the wind is below 10km/h...there really isn't much of a wind chill factor.

For MOST areas, the wind will be 5-10km/h through the day. So...there shouldn't be much of a wind chill.

If it DOES get into the 10-15km/h range in some spots, it'll be FEELING about 10 degrees colder than it reads on thermometers.

We have some ice fog in parts of east Edmonton near refinery row.

That might be tough to get rid of today.

But, it'll be more sun than cloud across most of the Central and Northern Alberta today & Friday.

The arctic air lingers into Friday and then retreats this weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with cloudy periods.

Wind: 5-10km/h for most of the day.

High: -23

Evening - Mainly clear. Light wind.

9pm: -28

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Wind: 5-10km/h for most of the day

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -21

Temperature rising overnight.

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -9

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2