A warm, pacific flow will dominate the weather pattern across much of Alberta again today.

Temperatures in the most of Central and North-Central Alberta will climb above zero this afternoon.

Edmonton should hit a high near 5 degrees later today.

However, a cooler pattern will develop AFTER today.

That cooling trend will be gradual (Edmonton still gets above zero by a degree or 2 on Friday), but persistent.

Daytime highs will slip into the 0 to -5 range for the weekend.

Next week is shaping up to be MUCH cooler with morning lows in the minus teens and daytime highs in the -5 to -10 range.

Precipitation Outlook:

Parts of Northern Alberta are waking up to some patchy freezing rain this Thursday morning.

It's not very widespread. But, it'll continue through this morning.

We're not expecting any of that precipitation in and around the Edmonton area today.

Edmonton's next best chance for precip looks to be this weekend and Monday.

I don't think it's going to snow for 3 straight days. However, there will probably be some flurries "in the area" all three days.

Accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 5

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm:

Friday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7