Some flurries in the Edmonton area and regions to the north and east of the city.

No significant accumulation this morning, the heavier snow will develop this afternoon.

WHERE that heaviest snow will hit remains a bit uncertain.

But, most of the models ARE giving Edmonton and area at least 5cm of accumulation.

Here's the early-morning model rundown for Edmonton

GEM Reg: 15-20cm

GEM Glob: 10cm

GFS: 5-10cm

RAP: 4cm

All of those models (with the exception of the RAP) have the bulk of that snowfall coming between 5pm today and 7am Friday.

So, the picture is becoming a bit clearer. We WILL likely get some accumulation.

5-10cm by Friday morning is a reasonable expectation for most areas near and in the Edmonton Metro Region.

However, there will also be some localized spots with closer to 15cm of snow by mid-morning Friday.

We'll continue to update this snow outlook through the day.

Elsewhere, roughly 5-10cm from the Peace Country east towards Slave Lake.

Jasper to Red Deer gets 0-5cm

Coronation/Wainwright north to Bonnvyille/Smoky Lake is the region with the best chance at seeing over 10cm of snow.

After the snow, temperatures tumble.

High near -10 in Edmonton Friday and in the -10 to -15 range this weekend.

Next week looks even colder with mornings in the -20s and afternoons in the minus teens.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with flurries this morning.

Cloudy with an 80% chance of steadier snow developing in the afternoon.

1-4cm possible this afternoon.

High: -6

Evening - Cloudy with an 70% chance of snow. 3-7cm possible overnight

9pm: -8

Friday - 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -11

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -15