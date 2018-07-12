Another day with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 20s in Edmonton and area.

But...this time we might get an evening shower or thunderstorm.

We'll have some thunderstorms popping up in the foothills later today.

AND...one or 3 storms may develop between Edmonton and Red Deer early this evening.

The storms shouldn't last long or be all that widespread. But, if you have outdoor plans...keep an eye skyward later today.

A cold front dominates the weather pattern for Friday.

Afternoon highs slip back to the 20-degree range in Edmonton on Friday and Saturday.

Friday has a good chance of some showers and/or thunderstorms starting in the morning and continuing through the afternoon.

Most (maybe all) of that precipitation should push SE of the Edmonton Metro Region by Saturday morning.

We'll keep an eye on the potential for severe storms from Calgary towards the Wainwright/Lloydminster region tomorrow.

Weekend Outlook:

Skies clearing across most of Central and Southern Alberta. Risk of thunderstorms in the NE.

Sunnier and back to the mid 20s for much of the province Sunday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 27

Evening - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 23

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - 40% chance of a morning shower. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29