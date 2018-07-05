More sun than cloud for most of Alberta today AND temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 20s.

While today will be hot & "quiet"...tomorrow could be a different story.

The heat will peak on Friday with temperatures in the mid 30s in SE Alberta.

Edmonton and area will likely get to the low 30s Friday.

It'll be short-lived. Temperatures slip back into the low to mid 20s Saturday and mid 20s Sunday.

Next week is shaping up warm - highs in the 24-29 degree range in Edmonton and much of Central/North-Central AB.

THUNDERSTORM OUTLOOK

There's a risk of some thunderstorms in the Peace Country Friday morning an again in the afternoon.

We also have a chance of thunderstorms in the Edmonton region Friday evening.

There's still some uncertainty in regards to the location, timing and severity of these potential storms.

So...be aware there's a POTENTIAL and check back for more details tomorrow.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 27

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 24

Friday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds. Risk of an evening thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 31

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27