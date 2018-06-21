Summer's Here! Today is the Summer Solstice...the longest day of the year.

In Edmonton, we'll get just over 17 hours of daylight today. That's about 9.5 hours more daylight than the Winter Solstice.

And...for much of today...we'll get some sun. However, the hot and clear sky pattern is changing.

We'll see some clouds developing in the west today. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the west and south.

There's even a risk of some severe storms in southern Alberta today.

Edmonton and area is sunny this morning and then we get a few clouds this afternoon and evening.

There's a SLIGHT risk of an isolated shower. However, it looks like more of the region will be dry today.

Friday has a much better chance of some afternoon showers/thunderstorms in the Edmonton region.

The ridge breaks down and bit and the atmosphere destabilizes. Saturday's also looking wet.

It's probably not an all-day soaker. But, there's a very good chance we'll have some showers (especially midday & afternoon).

ALSO...

It was a record-setting day across parts of Northern Alberta Wednesday.

Edmonton's high of 28 was WELL short of the record of 32.

However, the following spots DID set record highs on June 20:

Grande Prairie: 31.7 beat 31.1-1982

High Level: 33.5 beat 28.9-2001

Jasper Warden: 32.7 beat 30.0-1919

Fort McMurray hit 34.7 . Environmen Canada doesn't have that on their official list.

BUT...it looks like that's a record as well (previous record is 31.8 - 1987)

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 29

Evening - A few clouds. Slight risk of a shower.

9pm: 24

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21​