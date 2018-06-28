Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: June 28
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:01AM MDT
A few showers and thunderstorms in NE Alberta and possibly through the foothills later today.
Elsewhere, it should be a dry day today.
Edmonton gets into the low 20s with some gusty conditions once again.
Wind will be gusting to about 40km/h in much of central and Northern Alberta.
After today, get set for some unsettled weather.
An Upper Trough will dominate the pattern right through the long weekend.
Scattered late-day showers & thunderstorms will bubble up in Central and Northern AB Friday.
In Edmonton and area - most of the daytime hours will be dry with just a Mix of Sun and Cloud.
Monday might be a bit cloudier. Afternoon highs will be near 20.
Watch for some evening showers/thunderstorms Saturday.
Sunday and Monday could also have some afternoon/evening showers or thunderstorms.
Best chances for precipitation:
Saturday - North and West AB
Sunday - NE and the foothills
Monday - North (esp NE) and S-Ctl AB
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
Wind - west 20 gusting to 40 midday & this afternoon.
High: 22
Evening - Slight risk of an early-evening shower or thunderstorm. Then...a few clouds.
Wind easing.
9pm: 18
Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 22
Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
30% chance of an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 21
40% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the evening or overnight.
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 20
Monday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 19
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 14