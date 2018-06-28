A few showers and thunderstorms in NE Alberta and possibly through the foothills later today.

Elsewhere, it should be a dry day today.

Edmonton gets into the low 20s with some gusty conditions once again.

Wind will be gusting to about 40km/h in much of central and Northern Alberta.

After today, get set for some unsettled weather.

An Upper Trough will dominate the pattern right through the long weekend.

Scattered late-day showers & thunderstorms will bubble up in Central and Northern AB Friday.

In Edmonton and area - most of the daytime hours will be dry with just a Mix of Sun and Cloud.

Monday might be a bit cloudier. Afternoon highs will be near 20.

Watch for some evening showers/thunderstorms Saturday.

Sunday and Monday could also have some afternoon/evening showers or thunderstorms.

Best chances for precipitation:

Saturday - North and West AB

Sunday - NE and the foothills

Monday - North (esp NE) and S-Ctl AB

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind - west 20 gusting to 40 midday & this afternoon.

High: 22

Evening - Slight risk of an early-evening shower or thunderstorm. Then...a few clouds.

Wind easing.

9pm: 18

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

30% chance of an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

40% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the evening or overnight.

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 14​