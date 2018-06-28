A few showers and thunderstorms in NE Alberta and possibly through the foothills later today.

Elsewhere, it should be a dry day today.

Edmonton gets into the low 20s with some gusty conditions once again.

Wind will be gusting to about 40km/h in much of central and Northern Alberta.

 

After today, get set for some unsettled weather.

An Upper Trough will dominate the pattern right through the long weekend.

Scattered late-day showers & thunderstorms will bubble up in Central and Northern AB Friday.

In Edmonton and area - most of the daytime hours will be dry with just a Mix of Sun and Cloud.

Monday might be a bit cloudier.  Afternoon highs will be near 20.

Watch for some evening showers/thunderstorms Saturday.

Sunday and Monday could also have some afternoon/evening showers or thunderstorms.

 

Best chances for precipitation:

Saturday - North and West AB

Sunday - NE and the foothills

Monday - North (esp NE) and S-Ctl AB

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning.  Partly cloudy this afternoon. 

Wind - west 20 gusting to 40 midday & this afternoon.

High:  22

 

 

Evening - Slight risk of an early-evening shower or thunderstorm.  Then...a few clouds.

Wind easing.

9pm:  18

 

 

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low:  12

Afternoon High:  22

 

 

Saturday - Sunny in the morning.  Increasing afternoon cloud.  

30% chance of an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm.

Morning Low:  11

Afternoon High:  21

 

40% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the evening or overnight.

 

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low:  10

Afternoon High:  20 

 

 

Monday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.  30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low:  11

Afternoon High:  19

 

 

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low:  11

Afternoon High:  14​