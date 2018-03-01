Winter Storm Warnings and Snowfall Warnings are in effect for most of Central, NW and parts of Southern Alberta.

Most areas under either of those warnings will get 10-20cm of snow by Saturday afternoon/evening.

A few localized pockets of 20-30cm is possible.

The estimated snowfall start times are:

This Morning - W and NW

This Evening - Red Deer/Calgary regions and areas just south and west of Edmonton

Overnight - Edmonton and areas just east of the city

Friday - Eastern Alberta

Gusty wind will also come into play and visibility will be significantly reduced in W and NW Alberta today.

Edmonton and area gets some gusty wind today. But, without much snow...the storm won't really hit the region until tonight at the earliest.

MOST of the snow & blowing snow will be FRIDAY in Edmonton and area.

So, the Warning is in effect now. But, the worst of the storm won't hit until tonight or tomorrow.

Measuring snowfall will be tough due to drifting.

However, the city will likely get at least 5-10cm and maybe closer to 15cm by the end of Saturday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy. Wind becoming E 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon.

High: -2

Evening - Cloudy. 80% chance of flurries/light snow. 1-3cm.

Blowing snow may be an issue. Wind gusting to 50km/h overnight.

9pm: -6

Friday - Cloudy with periods of snow. 5-10cm possible.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Saturday - Cloudy with morning snow. 3-5cm possible.

Snow tapering off in the evening.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Clearing.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -5

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -4