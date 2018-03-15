Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thursday WxBlog: March 15
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 7:13AM MDT
Mostly cloudy and a little bit cooler in the Edmonton region today.
Wednesday had a high of 4 degrees IN Edmonton. But, weather stations at CFB Namao, EIA and stony Plain all stayed closer to 0.
We'll probably see a similar temperature pattern today.
Daytime highs near 0 in outlying areas and 2 or 3 degrees above freezing in the city.
Heavy snow in the foothills and parts of southern Alberta.
Snowfall Warnings are in effect for the Rocky Mountain House/Red Deer regions and areas to the west and south.
10-20cm of snow will fall by early Friday.
Red Deer probably gets closer to 10cm while areas further west have the best chance at seeing 20cm.
Edmonton and area gets a risk of some flurries this evening and a chance of a few more flurries Saturday.
No significant accumulation is expected.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy.
High: 2
Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.
9pm: -2
Friday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 3
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 4
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 6