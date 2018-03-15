Mostly cloudy and a little bit cooler in the Edmonton region today.

Wednesday had a high of 4 degrees IN Edmonton. But, weather stations at CFB Namao, EIA and stony Plain all stayed closer to 0.

We'll probably see a similar temperature pattern today.

Daytime highs near 0 in outlying areas and 2 or 3 degrees above freezing in the city.

Heavy snow in the foothills and parts of southern Alberta.

Snowfall Warnings are in effect for the Rocky Mountain House/Red Deer regions and areas to the west and south.

10-20cm of snow will fall by early Friday.

Red Deer probably gets closer to 10cm while areas further west have the best chance at seeing 20cm.

Edmonton and area gets a risk of some flurries this evening and a chance of a few more flurries Saturday.

No significant accumulation is expected.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 2

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

9pm: -2

Friday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 6