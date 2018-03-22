A snowfall warning is in effect for areas from the Peace Country SE through the Edmonton region and on into eastern Alberta.

However, the heavier snow likely won't start until later today (and maybe not until this evening in some areas).

NW Alberta has a very good chance at getting 10-20cm of snow.

Areas east and NE of Edmonton have a decent chance of seeing 10-15cm of snow.

In the City of Edmonton, we're expecting 5-15cm of snow.

Accumulation will be highest on snow-covered areas and (probably) on N and NE parts of the Edmonton Metro Region.

Roadways and areas further south will likely end up on the lower end of accumulation estimates.

The bulk of the snowfall in Edmonton will come tonight and should move out of the area Friday morning.

Wind will pick up ahead of the snow. Gusts to around 50km/h in most of Central and NW Alberta this afternoon.

Tonight, the gusts increase to about 60km/h. Blowing snow will be a factor while the snow's falling.

However, once it's on the ground, it'll be heavy and wet. So, drifting shouldn't be much of an issue.

Edmonton and areas to the south get some clearing Friday afternoon.

Snow will continue through most of the day Friday across northern Alberta.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Wind gusting to 50km/h midday and this afternoon.

Snow starting late this afternoon or early this evening.

High: 2

Evening - Cloudy with periods of snow (heavy at times)

9pm: 0

Friday - Snow ending in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5 ​