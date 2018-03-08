A little cloudier and a bit breezier than Wednesday in Edmonton.

So, temperatures will be fairly similar to yesterday. But, it may not FEEL as warm.

However, this will be the coolest day we'll see for a while.

Temperatures will top out in the 0 to -5 range today. We'll be right around 0 Friday.

Then, we jump to highs in the 2 to 7 degree range for the weekend and early next week (if not longer).

Elsewhere around the province, the overall pattern is the same.

Warmer air will take over by the weekend and those mild conditions will last until at least the middle of next week.

We're starting to see signs that there MIGHT be an arctic high that cools things down (especially for eastern Alberta) late next week.

Precipitation Outlook:

There's a chance of some light snow in SE Alberta today.

NW Alberta gets a risk of flurries/light snow Friday morning and that slides into NE Alberta for Friday afternoon.

In the Edmonton Metro Region, we'll add a slight risk of flurries to the Friday morning forecast. But, no significant snow is expected.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind becoming SE 20 gusting to 40km/h this afteroon.

High: -3

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 this evening ... Easing overnight.

9pm: -8

Friday - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few flurries in the morning.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 6

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 6 ​